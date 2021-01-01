From andover mills
Watercolor Splatter Brown Trees - Print on Canvas
Capture the essence of fall with this painting print on canvas. It depicts four white birch trees with delicate watercolor splatters of white and yellow leaves, on a woodgrain, warm beige background. It's made in the USA, printed on warp-resistant wrapped artist-grade canvas with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks, for bright colors throughout the seasons. Hang it as a calming focal point in your living room or an inspiring, autumnal accent in your home office (mounting hardware included). Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.25" D