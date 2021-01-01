From recollections
Watercolor Pineapple Washi Tapes By Recollections™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Watercolor Pineapple Washi Tapes By Recollections™ at Michaels. com. Add a sweet touch to your papercrafts with these watercolor themed crafting tapes by Recollections. Add a sweet touch to your papercrafts with these watercolor themed crafting tapes by Recollections. These delightful washi tapes are just perfect to accent photo frames, scrapbooks, gift bags and so much more. Details: Multicolor Includes 2 washi tapes PaperContents: 1 washi tape 10 mm x 10 yd. (9.1 m) 1 washi tape 20 mm x 10 yd. (9.1 m) | Watercolor Pineapple Washi Tapes By Recollections™ | Michaels®