Nuvo Watercolor Pencils 12/Pkg-Brilliantly Vibrant

The Nuvo Watercolor Pencils add a smooth watercolor effect to your project. They work effortlessly with a variety of different techniques. The pencils can be mixed with water to blend, layer and combine illustrative elements in a range of tones and shades. With a soft, highly pigmented core, the bold and vivid colors ensure your designs always stand out. The pencils can be used over a larger surface area to create beautiful washes or subtle backgrounds. The lead is not permanent so the colors can be reworked after drying. This 7.25x4x.5 inch package contains 12 highly pigmented watercolor pencils in a variety of vibrant tones. Conforms to ASTM D4236. Imported.