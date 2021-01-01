An understated floral motif pairs with a champagne-finished frame to round out the 'Watercolor Leaf Study I' Framed Graphic Art. Use it to complement a traditional living room ensemble or add it to the den to contrast a crisp contemporary look. Hang this option against a crisp white wall to accentuate its simply-chic design or display it above the living room seating group for a stylish conversation space. Its garden-chic motif pairs perfectly with a ceramic vase of romantic roses for a cohesive botanical look. With its versatile style and watercolor-inspired details, this essential framed print is the perfect finishing touch to your decor collection.