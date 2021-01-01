Buy the Watercolor Kitchen Herbs Handwritten Canvas Wall Art at Michaels. com. This canvas features a watercolor kitchen herbs handwritten to help you match your personal style in your interior decor. This canvas features a watercolor kitchen herbs handwritten to help you match your personal style in your interior decor. The result is a stunning piece of wall art you will love. Details: Green 16" x 24" x 1.25" Digital printing on canvas Archival pigment based inks Solid front construction Canvas will not stretch or sag Finished backing Ready to hang Made in the USA | Watercolor Kitchen Herbs Handwritten Canvas Wall Art By Designs Direct | Michaels®