Watercolor Inspiration Personalized 56x60 Woven Throw Blanket
Personalized with any 3 line message and nameChoose from 3 color options Measures a generous 56" x 60"Quality constructed of a soft, woven, 90% polyester, 10% cotton blendFeatures decorated fringe on all four sidesEdge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side of blanket is multi-coloredMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImported Create a one-of-a-kind blanket she will use on a daily basis with our Watercolor Personalized Blanket.