Trademark Fine Art 'Watercolor Fall VI' Canvas Art by Beth Grove

Artist: Beth GroveSubject: FloralStyle: Modern RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the phrase "Always Gather Together" in script surrounded by jewel-toned watercolor flowers. Prominent Colors: White, Pink, Red, Green, Tan, Yellow, Brown, Blue Beth began her career as an artist in the greeting card industry and eventually joined Carol Wilson Fine Arts, Inc., a publisher of stationery and gift items, where she worked as a staff artist for 15 years. Her decorative style is achieved by creating watercolors using traditional drawing and painting techniques, and digitally adding contemporary design elements. "I find the subtle relationships of colors to be the most exciting part of creating art." Beth works out of her home studio in Portland, Oregon. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.