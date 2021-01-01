From nautilus
Watercolor Cactus Print Mouse Pad Succulent Olive Green Botanical Mousepad
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life.