Watercolor Bleed Pattern IV by NW Art - Color: Blue (105525D-14)

The maze-like network of Watercolor Bleed Pattern IV by NW Art draws the onlooker in. It's an abstract composition by Grace Popp featuring an organic grid and gradient blues for edgy minimalism. Whether hanging as a standalone piece, with other prints from the series or in an eclectic gallery wall combination, this modern giclÃ©e artwork remains vibrant and visually interesting because it's expertly printed with pigment-based archival inks. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Blue.