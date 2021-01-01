Watercolor Bleed Pattern I by NW Art - Color: Blue (105522D-2)

Satisfying the vision for a unique focal point in any room, here's Watercolor Bleed Pattern I by NW Art. Grace Popp's abstract composition features a grid of organic horizontal and vertical lines in gradient blues to add gritty urban appeal to a space. Interesting as a stand-alone piece or as part of a gallery wall display, this thought-provoking modern art is created with inkjet printers and pigment-based archival inks so that the colors and details remain true. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Blue.