Water Resistant Patio Chaise Lounge Cover with 3 Year Warrantys

Some brands claim their covers are 100% waterproof. This is the only true waterproof grill and patio furniture covers collection on the market today. Through the use of sealed seam binding processes throughout the entire product, these covers are not only uniquely elegant, but they will stand up to the harshest of rain/snowstorms that frequent your leisure environment. This Chaise Cover features waterproof material plus taped seams for a truly waterproof cover. Durable material combined with vents, buckle closures all in a neutral heather gray color to match nearly any patio setting with a modern twist.