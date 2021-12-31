THE FLEX ADVANTAGE - 20% more power with 24V lithium, 25% longer runtime with THERMA-TECH™ heat management, up to 50% faster charging with high-power, dual fan chargers. DUAL SPEAKERS AND BASS BOOST - Hardworking sound quality. WEATHER RESISTANT - IP64-rated protection withstands wet and dusty jobsite conditions. IMPACT PROTECTION - Reinforced roll cage shields against heavy impact. BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE - Connect and stream audio wirelessly up to 150 feet. USB CHARGE PORT - Quickly power your personal electronic devices on the job. POWERED BY 24V LITHIUM - Battery sold separately. FLEX 24V CROSS COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with all FLEX 24V batteries, chargers and tools. (Battery and charger sold separately). FLEX FOUNDERS LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY – Register your new FLEX tool, battery or charger within 30 days of purchase through December 31, 2021 to receive a limited lifetime warranty on your new FLEX product. FLEX Water Resistant Cordless Jobsite Radio in Gray | FX5351-Z