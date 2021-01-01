Classic Accessories Water-Resistant 68 in. W Universal Patio Umbrella Shade Screen, Black

Sunshade screen mesh fabric provides quick protection from direct sun. When you buy a Classic Accessories umbrella screen or cover you are not just getting a cover, your also purchasing peace of mind. Not only will your patio furniture be protected from the elements, but you'll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. If your product fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team. Color: Black.