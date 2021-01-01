Water Repellent Camera Shoulder Messenger Bag Photo Case Compatible with DSLRSLR Nikon Canon Sony Mirrorless Digital Cameras and LensesBlack

Best Quality Guranteed. Lightweight and Compact Exterior dimensions: 8.3 x 5.1 x 7.1 inches. Interior Dimensions: 7.4 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches; Fits 1 Dslr camera /Micro-camera+1 spare lens + mobile phone + filter + SD card. Multi-Functions10MM ultra-thick body, firmly protect your camera;Shoulder strap adjustable from 65~130cm, easy to carry;Thicken stripe handle, comfortable and pressure release. Main FeatureTwo zipper pockets on the side for charger small parts storage;Front zipper pocket for keys, cards, chargers, SD card box, filter cloth, or cleaning kit storage. Perfect Design and Good Quality600D high-density nylon, waterproof and wear-resistant; 10mm pearl cotton velcro spacer for shockproof and pressure release;All the sutures are strengthen make the camera bag more durable;Zippers are made of alloy metal, which are smooth and no rust. Cold and heat resistant hooks are durable and not easy to break.