Water Proof Rugged Compact Storage Hard Case for DJI FPV VR Goggles and DJI Mavic Air + Fits Extra Accessories
The Water Proof Rugged Compact Storage Hard Case is tough and reliable all-weather protection for your DJI Mavic AIr drone, DJI goggles and essential accessories. The Water Proof Rugged Compact Storage Hard Case for DJI FPV VR Goggles is designed for secure storage and features a two-layer internal foam and custom cut compartments provide a perfect fit for all your gear. The Water Proof Rugged Compact Storage Hard Case is easy to carry with the ergonomic rubberized handle. Durable outer shell and multi-layer cushioned interior combine for impact resistance and shock absorption Holds both DJI Mavic Air drone, plus the goggles, in one easy place!