Van Gogh Watercolor Black Paper Pad | Michaels®
Get the Van Gogh Watercolor Black Paper Pad at Michaels. com. This paper pad features Van Gogh Watercolor Black Paper ideal for use with interference and metallic watercolors. This paper pad features Van Gogh Watercolor Black Paper ideal for use with interference and metallic watercolors. The paper is 100% cellulose, with a fine grain texture that accepts wet media beautifully. Details: Black Available in multiple sizes 140lb/ 300gsm 12 sheets Glue bound on one side Fine grain texture Ideal for use with wet media and watercolors | Van Gogh Watercolor Black Paper Pad | Michaels®