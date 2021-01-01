Water Lilies Framed Canvas Triptych By Claude Monet

Perhaps the most iconic works of Impressionism, Water-Lilies is a series of paintings Monet created during his last years in the large garden he planted at his Giverny home. At the height of his powers, he became less concerned with conventional principles. Instead focusing on capturing the season and time of day with natural colors, woven together with brisk brushstrokes. He paid particular attention to the play of light and shadow reflected over the water. Leaving white space around the classical artwork to create a contemporary aesthetic style art, and finished with a simple modern frame. All together, composing a perfect combination of the classic and modern. Size: 25" H x 17" W x 1.5" D