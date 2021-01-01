Trademark Fine Art 'Water Lilies 1914-22' Canvas Art by Claude Monet

Artist: Claude MonetSubject: AbstractStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Black Frame, White Mat, Acrylic This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features an abstract pond. Claude Monet (1840-1926) was a founder of French impressionist painting, and the most consistent and prolific practitioner of the movement's philosophy of expressing one's perceptions before nature, especially as applied to plein-air landscape painting. The term 'impressionism' is derived from the title of his painting, 'Impression, Sunrise' (Impression, Soleil Levant). An 8x10 giclee print under acrylic in an 11x14 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.