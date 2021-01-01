Water Cooling Radiator for Computer CPU 80mm x 100mm x 26mm with 8 Aluminum Tube

[PARAMETER] Nozzle's Minimum Outer Diameter: 7mm, Body Thickness: 26mm, Overall Size: 100mm x 80mm x 36mm / 3.94 x 3.15 x 1.42 inch (L*W*H). [MATERIAL] The 8 water cooling tubes are made of aluminum, which is better heat dissipation. [NOZZLE] The middle of the nozzle ends is isolated, one nozzle is good for water inlet, the other for water outlet. [FEATURE] There is no need to distinguish between the water inlet and the water outlet. [APPLICATION] It is mainly suitable for various of the CPU water cooling system, such as the computer CPU and the games CPU, etc.