Water Centerset Bathroom Faucet with ABS/Brass Pop-Up Drain

The Water Onyx Double Handle Centerset Bathroom Faucet with ABS/Brass Pop-Up Drain features colonial elegance with its graceful, round curves and Victorian style spout. The body is fabricated from solid brass for durability. The black nickel finish stands out with its pure black saturation and works with many different decorative scenarios. The faucet is equipped with a washerless disc valve for long lasting leak performance. A pop-up drain is included as well as all mounting hardware. A 10-year limited warranty is provided to the original consumer.