From huawei
HUAWEI Watch GT 2 2019 Bluetooth SmartWatch, Sport GPS 14 Days Working Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Tracker Waterproof for Android and iOS, 46mm.
Advertisement
Display: 1.39' AMOLED Colored Screen. Resolution: 454x454 HD. Connection: Bluetooth 5.1, BLE / BR / EDR. GPS: Yes. Sensors: Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Magnetometer sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometer sensor. Battery: 14 days for typical use. System requirements: Android 4.4 or later; iOS 9.0 or later. The charging port: Megnetic recharging thimble. Charging voltage and Current: 5V 0.5A / 1.5A / 2A. Water resistance: 5 ATM water-resistant.