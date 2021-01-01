Watch Dogs: Legion - PS5 Video Games

Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an augmented reality Cloak Explore a massive urban open world featuring London's many iconic landmarks and fun side activities Team up with your friends for new missions in co-op mode, releasing as a free update post-launch Upgrade to the Gold Edition or ultimate Edition for access to the Season Pass and more