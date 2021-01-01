Wasserstein Wall Mount Compatible with Google Nest WiFi Add-On Point ONLY - Flexible Mounting Option for Your Wi-Fi System (2-Pack)

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN - A wall mount designed to hold the Google Nest Wifi Add-On Point securely. White in color, the mount fits the device perfectly and blends right in. (Google Nest Wifi Add-On Point NOT INCLUDED) SPACE-SAVING - Get your Google Nest Wifi Add-On Point off the desk and floor. Mount it on your wall to save space and achieve a neater look free of running wires. CONVENIENT MOUNTING - Position your Google Nest Wifi Add-On Point in your most needed rooms. Place it in bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, etc where there is a socket. CABLE MANAGEMENT - No more cable mess with our wall mount! Wrap the cables around the reel of the mount and hide it perfectly on the back of the holder. EASY INSTALLATION - Simply attach the wall mount using the screws provided. Slide the Google Nest Wifi Add-On Point onto the mount and wrap the cable for cable management.