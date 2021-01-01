Trademark Fine Art 'Washington Monument Under Light' Canvas Art by Mitch Catanzaro

Artist: Mitch CatanzaroSubject: ArchitectureStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the Washington Monument under a clear blue sky. Prominent Colors: Light Blue, Blue, White, Tan, Brown, Pink Mitch (aka CATeyes) Catanzaro is a freelance photographer. He has sold thousands of images to a wide variety of customers. His work has been purchased by several online travel companies, international advertising and marketing corporations, as well as individual clients. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.