Washington Dc Soft Sherpa Blanket

Wrap yourself in warmth all night long with the buttery soft feel of our luxurious Sherpa throw blanket. Use it alone, or layer to your bed to keep the nippy cold out during winter months. The printed top is fluffy fleece with cuddly, thick Sherpa Pile on the reverse adding extra indulgence and texture. A blanket you will treasure for yourself, or as a gift for that special someone. Ships flattened. Wash upon arrival to properly fluff. Extremely Soft 100% polyester fleece, Printed top, Cream Sherpa under side, Anti-Pill and resists wrinkling and pre-shrunk. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Size: 51" W x 60" L