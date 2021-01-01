Trademark Fine Art "Washerwomen on the Beach" Canvas Art by Eugene Boudin

This ready-to-hang, gallery wrapped art piece features people on a beach with tall cliffs and boats in the distance.This piece of Trademark Art's canvas artwork is printed using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking process that creates reproductions that are virtually indistinguishable from the originals. Many galleries, museums and private collectors accept giclee-printed art. This painting is also gallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frame, allowing for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.