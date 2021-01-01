From threshold
2'4"x7' Runner Washed Out Digital Printed Persian Woven Rug Ivory/Green - Threshold
Give your living space warm and airy ambiance with this Washed-Out Digital-Print Persian Rug from Threshold™. Featuring an allover floral pattern with contrasting fringe for an eye-catching look, this Persian area rug is distressed for a vintage-inspired feel. The durable latex-blend backing helps keep the area rug in place, and it features a low-pile height perfect for high-traffic areas. Combining comfort and style, this woven rug easily transforms any space. Size: 2'4"X7' RUNNER.