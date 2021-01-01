Household Essentials Washable Laundry Sorter with Hanging Rod, Beige

Household Essentials Three-Bag Laundry Center Sorter with Hanging Rod in light ash is laundry cart that combines a garment rack, folding table and clothes sorter in one. This attractive laundry sorter has three washable bags that pull out along grooved wooden tracks. The bags wrap around metal frames with hook and loop closures (be sure to fasten closes before washing to minimize lint!). Above and below the laundry bags are two smooth laminate panels, finished in a light ash wood grain. The lower shelf supports full bags. The upper shelf provides a great area for folding clothes or stowing a laundry basket. High above the sorter is a hanging rod attached to the topmost panel. The thin rod is a great place to hanging freshly washed or pressed shirts or even to hang air-dry clothing. This Laundry Center Sorter is 67.32 inches high, so the uppermost shelf is still in reach for most. The center is 31.5 inches wide x 17.32 inches deep. Each bag can hold up to two loads of laundry.