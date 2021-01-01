Paw Inspired Washable Female Dog Diapers, X-Small: 10 to 15-in waist, 3 count

Go eco-friendly and cost-efficient with Paw Inspired Washable Dog Diapers—a long-lasting solution to costly disposable diapers. These female pet wraps help protect your home from potty training accidents, a dog in heat, excitable urination or incontinence. Each diaper is made with ultra-absorbent, breathable material that keeps your furbaby comfortable and dry. The machine-washable fabric offers soft and stylish protection alone or as a cover for disposable diapers or a pad. Plus, they’re easy to take on and off with adjustable fasteners that won’t stick to your best friend’s fur.