Wash Your Hands - 2 Piece Textual Art Set

Wash Your Hands-Premium Framed Print - Ready to HangFramed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colorsEach piece is joined and assembled by hand and comes ready to hang2 INCH BEVELED MATTE BOARDPLEXIGLASS COVERINGREADY TO HANGMADE IN THE USASOLID WOOD FRAMEMADE IN USAFADE RESISTANTGICLEE PRINTING on Canvas or PaperFeatures:Premium Framed PrintReady to HangMADE IN THE USAGiclee printFramed in distressed wood. Fade-resistant.Each piece is joined and assembled by hand and comes ready to hangProduct Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material (Format: Gray Framed Paper, White Framed Paper, Walnut Framed Paper, Maple Framed Paper, Black Framed Paper): PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Primary Art Material (Format: Wrapped Canvas): CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue, yellow, green, white, gold, silver, pink, purpleNumber of Items Included: 2Artist: UnknownOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Africa;Asia;Australia;Caribbean;Central America;Europe;North America;South AmericaSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Abstract Landscapes;Abstract Collages;Abstract Spirals;Fractals;Abstract Botanicals;Abstract Portraits;Abstract Still Lifes;Abstract ShapesOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction (Format: Gray Framed Paper, 37.5" H x 27.5" W x 1" D, White Framed Paper, Walnut Framed Paper, 32" H x 23" W x 1" D, Maple Framed Paper, Black Framed Paper, 24" H x 20" W x 1" D, 44" H x 31" W x 1" D, 20" H x 17" W x 1" D): Closed Corner FrameFrame Material (Format: Gray Framed Paper, 37.5" H x 27.5" W x 1" D, White Framed Paper, Walnut Framed Paper, 32" H x 23" W x 1" D, Maple Framed Paper, Black Framed Paper, 24" H x 20" W x 1" D, 44" H x 31" W x 1" D, 20" H x 17" W x 1" D): WoodFrame Color (Format: Black Framed Paper): BlackFrame Color (Format: Wrapped Canvas): WrappedFrame Color (Format: Gray Framed Paper): GrayFrame Color (Format: White Framed Paper): WhiteFrame Color (Format: Walnut Framed Paper): WalnutFrame Color (Format: Maple Framed Paper): MapleCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material (Format: Gray Framed Paper, 37.5" H x 27.5" W x 1" D, White Framed Paper, Walnut Framed Paper, 32" H x 23" W x 1" D, Maple Framed Paper, Black Framed Paper, 24" H x 20" W x 1" D, 44" H x 31" W x 1" D, 20" H x 17" W x 1" D): PlexiglassOpen Format Type: Mounted with BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: Spring;Summer;Fall;WinterHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Mixed Media Photography;Multi-Color Photography;Black and White Photography;X-Ray Photography;Color-Spot Photography;Watercolor Painting;Acrylic Painting;Oil Painting;Graffiti;Graphic Art;Textual Art;Drawing;Block PrintGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Hand Detailed/Embellished;Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Wash Your Hands-Premium Framed Print - Ready to HangFramed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colorsEach pie