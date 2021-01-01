This industrial farmhouse sideboard functions as a TV stand that can accommodate TVs up to 56-inches. It has two open divisions on the top of the unit that have cord management options so you can keep your gaming consoles or cable box accessible, plus, that part of the unit is sound bar compatible. The bottom of this storage console has three compartments of closed storage on the bottom that features adjustable shelves. Three doors with adjustable soft close hinges create the look of nine drawers, emulating the eclectic look of an apothecary cabinet. Walker Edison Gray Wash TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | LW52CLA3DGW