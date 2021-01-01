Mohawk Home Warrick Navy 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Blue

A modern medley of silver gray, charcoal black, pure white, midnight indigo and light blue colors collide in the contemporary abstract art inspired Warrick Area Rug in Navy. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.