Warrenup Floral Max Blackout Grommet Curtain Panels

Create your ideal home decor with the individual pieces from the Darcy collection. You select your desired pieces to craft your custom style, with the ability to choose from a variety of options including a valance, tier pair curtains, or individual panels of varying length. With this wide bevy of options, how can you not design the gorgeous kitchen, living space, or bathroom of your dreams? The contemporary contrast of these brilliant colors is sure to accent even the most diverse homes! Curtain Color: Silver, Size per Panel: 52" W x 63" L