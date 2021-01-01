Atlantic Furniture Warren Twin Extra Long Bed in Grey

Simplistic and Versatile, this Warren platform bed complements any home, no matter the style. The slatted headboard, with its rounded edge, offers a beautiful and unique design that will enhance your space the moment it arrives. Crafted from a mix of solid hard wood and veneers for durability, you will rest easy at night knowing you are fully supported. A strong supportive slat kit means there is no need for a foundation and added side rails offer extra support and the perfect amount of airflow. Attach the included charging station to keep all your favorite devices charged and ready to go after a great night's sleep. Color: Grey.