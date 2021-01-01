From horze equestrian
Horze Equestrian Warren Soft Leather Horse Halter, Black, Horse
Advertisement
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** The Horze Equestrian Warren Soft Leather Horse Halter has a fully adjustable neck and nose for the perfect fit. Made from extra-soft, genuine leather, this halter is supple and has a great feel. Contrast stitching adds beautiful detail, and silver fittings make a stunning statement. This halter is suitable for turnout, daily use around the barn and more.