Warmstor SATA/PATA/IDE Hard Drive to USB 2.0 Adapter Converter Cable for 2.5' 3.5' Hard Disk HDD SSD with External AC Power Supply, Compatible with.

?WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Warmstor SATA to USB adapter is compatible with all existing IDE, ATAPI devices such as a CD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-ROM and 2.5"/ 3.5" IDE & SATA hard drives. Complies with ATA, ATAPI-66 Specification 1.0. This adapter supports Windows 98/ME/2000/XP/Vista and Mac OS. USB INTERFACE: This SATA to USB adapter fits USB 1.1, USB 2.0, USB 3.0. Max speed is 480 MB/s. (Backward compatible with USB 1.1) ?STABLE POWER SUPPLY: More stable performance and higher quality, max 10TB hard drive supported. PLUG & PLAY: No drivers needed! It comes with an external power supply in case you do not have sufficient power from the computer. To get the using instructions, please have a check at the warm tip in product description below. IMPORTANT NOTE: You MUST NOT Abnormaly INSTERT 4-pin Plug of the SATA Power Cable into 4-pin Socket of AC Power Supply Cable with big force! Please refer to the Model shape then insert connector correctly just as display in the fifth product picture