Warm Snuggle Canvas Art Print, 20x20 in.

Our Warm Snuggles Canvas Art Print captures a sweet scene of a mother and baby's cuddles and kisses. Hang this precious piece in a nursery or gift it a new mom! Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 20H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Thick poly-cotton, archival grade canvas stretched over solid pine wood is designed to last over time Giclee printed technology Wrapped edges complete the look Features mother and baby subject Hues of white, brown yellow, pink, green, and black Weight: 3.61 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight & moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.