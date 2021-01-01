From simpli home
Simpli Home Warm Shaker Solid Wood 14 in. Wide Rectangle Transitional Narrow Side Table in White
Good things really do come in small packages. Nothing could illustrate this better than the design of our Warm Shaker Narrow Side Table which features one drawer and 1-open shelf providing plenty of storage space. The table is sized perfectly to allow room for a table lamp, book and family photos. A perfect companion to any sofa or armchair or can be used as a bedside. Available in 3-colours. Color: White.