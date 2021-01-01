Patchtrax Warm Season Blend Dog Spot Repair Strip

Has your pooch been ruff-housing too much in your yard? Pachtrax Warm Season Blend Dog Spot Repair Strip is the paw-fect solution to help your lawn look as good as new. This repair strip is a great way to help cover up damage from your pup, such as dog spots and pet urine, in sunny, shady, or sloping areas. It’s made with a bio fabric, which helps stop seeds from washing away and helps retain water. Just roll it out, water it, and you’re done!