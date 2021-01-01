From warm company

Warm Fleece Polyester Fusible Batting, 36" x 45", FOB: MI

Description

Warm Fleece Polyester Fusible Batting, 36" x 45", FOB: MI:A soft 100 percent polyester fleece, easy-to-use with any type of fabricIdeal for adding loft and dimension to a wide variety of projectsThe soft polyester fibers enhance your project with gentle shape and texturePerfect for use in placemats, table runners, wall-hangings, baby bibs and pursesWarm Fleece will not shrink or lose shapeMachine washable and dryer safeSingle-sided fusibleThis package contains one 36" x 45" warm fleece polyester fusible batting pieceMFG# 1881

