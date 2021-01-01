From stupell industries

Stupell Industries Warm Cottage Hill Landscape Rolling Fields, Design by Ethan Harper Wall Plaque, 2pc, Each 10 x 15, Tan

$90.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Dimensions: 2pc, each 10 x 0.5 x 15 Inches Proudly Made in USA Our wall plaques start off as high quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design by Ethan Harper

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com