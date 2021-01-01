Hi Lite Warehouse Shade Pendant Light with Wire Guard - Color: Brown - Size: 14"

The Warehouse Shade Pendant with Wire Guard from Hi Lite combines form and functionality with elegant results. It's a versatile piece that seamlessly slots inside commercial establishments or the modern home. Heavy-duty aluminum is spun perfectly to create the multi-layered shade. A wire guard at the rim of the shade tapers down in pulsating lines; its good looks double as protection for its single bulb inside. When turned on, the piece produces a filling downlight that sharply silhouettes the wired framework. Shape: Bell. Color: Brown. Finish: Rust