Hi Lite Warehouse C Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: 16" - "H-QSN15116-SA-91/QSNHL-C-91/QSNSK-91/QSNWGR-16""-91"

Traditional charm with modern functionality. Versatility is key in the adjustable Warehouse C Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hi Lite. Near any outdoor wall makes room for this piece's compact and low-profile backplate. Walking towards the piece, you instantly lock eyes with the tall question mark curve created by its slender arm. Its vintage-style shade aims back at your wall or down at the floor with an adjustable knuckle. A soft spread of clean light rains through the shade's opening with a comforting quality. Finish: Black