Warehouse C Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - (H-QSN15117-SA-91/QSNHL-C-91)

The Warehouse C Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite brings a bright and full glow to the outside of residential and commercial spaces. A sleek, familiar silhouette made of sturdy metal throughout, this sconce mounts directly to the wall with a simple rounded piece. The thin arm contains a steep shape that curves immediately downward into a wide shade and a single lamp. The light from the lamp spreads an even glow that deftly peels away the darkness. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Black. Finish: Black