Hi Lite Warehouse A Arm Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 16" - "H-QSN15116-SA-93/QSNHL-A-93/QSNWGR-16""-93"

A touch of the familiar goes a long way in establishing a timeless lighting experience. The Warehouse A Arm Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hi Lite brings a familiarity in its traditional-inspired silhouette. Hi Lite proudly stamps each piece with their signature lettering on a solid circular metal backplate. From it, a slender arm moves forward with a gentle lean that can be seen as a seductive question mark. A wide tapered shade with white surface lining gives its light a spacious and glare-free feel. A singular bulb transmits its warmth through the wide opening for a pleasant down glow. Finish: White