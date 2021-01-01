Warehouse A Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - (H-QSN15116-SA-91/QSNHL-A-91)

The Warehouse A Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite serves as an enduring silhouette and a generous light source for one's faÃ§ade and walkways. Its low-profile circular backplate highlights the traditional personality of the piece as it proudly displays the brand's lettering. Like a question mark, its slender arm extends out with a gentle curve that stands out in profile. Its deep-dish, flaring shade evokes a classic aesthetic. Its white inner surface diffuses light while guiding it out to create a soft down glow. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Black. Finish: Black