Warehouse 44 Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - ("H-QSN15114-SA-96/QSNB-44-96/QSNWGR-14""-96")

With traditional aesthetics, the Warehouse 44 Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite creates a diffused spread of clean light. Durability and functionality are key factors in the backplates metal construction and low-profile nature. From it, a straight arm protrudes out, holding a subtle, downward curving socket. Its shade angles sharply to the side to direct the energy of its light. As light grazes the flaring inner-surface, it escapes as a clean, glare-free glow. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Grey. Finish: Galvanized