One elegant curve to rule them all. The Warehouse 13 Arm Oudoor Wall Sconce from Hi-Lite illustrates the silhouette of the bird of the same with a traditional character. Its design is clean, simple, and refined. It produces a handsome silhouette with the combination of its curving gooseneck arm and its tapered shade. The angling shade elegantly covers its bulb for pleasant glare-free illumination. Turn it on for a spacious fill of warm downlighting. Finish: White