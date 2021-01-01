Wardlaw 4 - Person Solid Wood Dining Set

This dining table is made from a solid wood base finished in a contemporary dark walnut stain. The top has a smooth finish that makes for easy cleaning. This table exemplifies the strength and style of any space. This petite mid-century dining chair has a lot of character for such a small seat! Like a supermodel, the wooden dowels work their angles as they go diagonally along with the backrest and down to the floor. This dining chair is stained with walnut and features non-marking feet to help protect sensitive hardwood flooring. Table Top Color: Walnut, Chair Color: Dark Gray