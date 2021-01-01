Waqihreu Mouse Pad Keyboard Wrist Rest, Cotton Non Slip Wrist Support Rest for Office Computer Laptop Gamer, Compact Cushion Pad, Plant Filling

? Filling: Tieguanyin tea leaves + buckwheat hulls, containing tea polyphenols, a light tea fragrance, relaxing muscles, reducing fatigue, flowing massage, ventilation, moderate hardness, releasing wrist pressure, relieving pain and reducing fatigue. Envelope opening and adjustable zipper design-Envelope opening and zipper design allow you to add various dry fillings as you like, adjust the height of the bag to make the keyboard and mouse pad most suitable for you, easy to remove, washable and machine washable? Soft and smooth fabric-our mouse wrist rest is made of soft and thick washable cotton fabric, the skin can breathe and get a cool touch on the fabric wrist pad? Unique handmade decoration-the bean bag is not stiff but flexible, allowing you to knead at will, relieve work pressure? Wrist support: suitable for office and gaming computer mice of various sizes, can be used for wireless mice, gaming mice, trackball mice, very suitable for office workers, gamers, travel